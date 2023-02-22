The permitting process is now a part of the application for business licenses in the Village of Godfrey. A proposed change to the Business License application was tabled at the February 7 Village Board Meeting, after trustees considered whether the proposed $250 fine for non-compliance was not a big enough deterrent.
Laura Dixon, Building and Zoning Administrator says the license was approved with $250 as the penalty.
The license was approved unanimously, although there was barely a quorum. Trustees Ben Allen, Rick Lauschke, and Jeff Weber were all absent. Trustee Sarah Woodman attended via phone. Mayor Mike McCormick was required to vote on all action items in order to have four voting members present.