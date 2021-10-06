The Village of Godfrey is moving forward with a plan that could eventually redevelop an area of the village that is not currently bringing in much tax revenue. A developer has plans for the Halloran property along Godfrey Road and the adjoining property that was recently rolled into a second TIF district.
The concept includes a restaurant or two and other retail at this location. Substantial street and utility infrastructure extension as well as demolition is necessary in order to make the project viable, so Jim Mager, the village's Economic Development Director tells The Big Z the developer is requesting TIF and Business District incentives to help offset some of the costs.
The developer is well-respected, according to Mayor Mike McCormick, having also developed the Arby's property on Godfrey Road. As part of this agreement, the village will also extend Stamper Lane through the property on the east side of the property once the developer commits to the construction of new buildings.