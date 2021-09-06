Grafton’s new Flood Preparedness Committee has been meeting to put together a plan of action for the next time the Mississippi River overflows its banks. Grafton floods on a regular basis, and there is a lot of knowledge about what to do when it does, according to the city’s mayor.
Mike Morrow tells The Big Z they have met with a lot of “old hands” to start collecting information about what needs to be done when the water hist a certain level.
The Emergency Preparedness Committee has a similar goal, but also includes the communities of Elsah and New Piasa Chatauqua, with additional focus on tornadoes, severe storms, and civil or economic disturbances.