Every student in the Alton School District will get a new Chromebook at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
That is the plan, at least, as the district has just been notified it will be the recipient of $2.37 million in technology funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.
The program was established by the FCC, and district Director of Technology Chris Roberts said it will assist in remote learning and connectivity challenges. He said this will allow students to start the year with equipment that hasn’t been repaired in the past.
About $2.1 million will go toward the Chromebooks, with the rest to convert Wi-Fi hotspots to unlimited bandwidth through T-Mobile. He said the district expects to take delivery of the new Chromebooks in January or February, at which time he and the rest of the tech department staff will prep the laptops for the 2022-23 school year. You can hear the full interview with Roberts here: