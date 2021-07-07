The Neighbor Nights event for July at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will highlight the work of its interns and staff. Rather than view a presentation like last month’s event, guests will view interns' exhibits and table presentations at their own pace.
Attendees will gather at the center from 6-8 pm. Tuesday, July 20. The presentations will feature complete and ongoing summer research projects from the center’s class of 22 interns.
The NGRREC offers a nine-week paid internship program to students from area universities studying a variety of fields, including environmental science, ecology, wildlife, food science, data analytics, biology and more. Registration to attend Neighbor Nights is not required but is recommended. To register and attend the event, click the link.