The Alton School District has received word that National Education Association President Becky Pringle will be stopping in Alton on Friday as part of her Justice, Joy, and Excellence tour. She and Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin will be visiting two Alton Schools on Friday.
Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner tells The Big Z having Pringle visit the district is an honor.
Pringle and Griffin will be attending a ribbon cutting for Earth Day at East Elementary and watching a performance from Alton High School choir and orchestra. The event at East Elementary is scheduled for 1pm on Friday.