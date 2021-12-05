The Alton Municipal Band will present a free holiday concert tonight (Sunday).
The group will perform Christmas season favorites at Faith Fellowship Church in Alton, starting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime conductor David Drillinger will lead the group, with featured guest soloist Jared Hennings joining the band.
Hennings has performed with several area groups during his career, including the Muny Band, Alton Little Theater, Vintage Voices and at Lewis and Clark Community College. The Alton Muny Band traditionally performs summer concerts in the park at Haskell Park and Riverview Park in Alton and has also appeared at the Alton Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market and Alton Square Mall. The band first performed concerts for the community in 1891 and will enter its 132nd season in 2022.
Faith Fellowship Church is on Seminary Road just north of Highway 255.