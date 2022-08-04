A line of thunderstorms that rolled through the Riverbend just before 4pm caused numerous power outages in the area on Wednesday. Ameren Illinois’ outage map showed more than 7-thousand customers without power at one point and numerous downed trees and tree limbs in the area.
The Alton Fire Department responded to several small fire calls yesterday afternoon, but minimal damage was reported thanks to a quick response. A few tree limbs partially blocked roads in the Middletown area of Alton yesterday while another tree blocked part of MLK/Highway 67 near Alby. Heavy rain pounded the area once again, with some roads overcome by water for a time. Ameren reports less than 200 customers are still without power in the Riverbend. https://outagemap.ameren.com/