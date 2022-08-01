The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
If you use that area, plan for delays, or take another route if possible. Drivers are also urged to be aware of workers in that zone and keep their safety in mind.