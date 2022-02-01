Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain changing to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.