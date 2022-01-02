The mayor of Brighton says security cameras have been installed at Schneider Park. Mayor Mark Kasten posted on his Facebook page late this week that due to continued vandalism the village installed cameras in hopes of catching those responsible for the recent criminal damage.
Mayor Kasten said the village could not continue to bear the expense of fixing the damage at the park and wants to keep the citizens of the town safe. The mayor said the village would prosecute those responsible, if they are caught, and encouraged residents using the park to report any damage or other vandalism as soon as possible.