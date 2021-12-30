Marquette Catholic High School in Alton will push back the return to in-person classes until Monday January 10. Classes were set to resume after Christmas break on Wednesday January 5, but due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases in the community, school officials decided to delay the return by three school days.
Due to the large number of gatherings with family and friends during the holidays and the increasing number of COVID related illnesses in general, school officials are hoping a delay will decrease the chances a student or staff member contracts the illness and then has to quarantine.