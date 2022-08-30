A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a freight train at a rail crossing in St. Charles County, Missouri, Monday afternoon. The collision took place just outside West Alton a little after 4pm just off Highway 94 at the Dwiggins Road crossing which has a rail crossing sign but no crossing gates. The man died at the scene.
St. Charles County Police say it appears the driver was attempting to cross the tracks ahead of the eastbound freight train. It was a BNSF Railway train that was involved in the crash which remains under investigation. The St. Charles County Ambulance District, Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District also responded to the scene yesterday afternoon.