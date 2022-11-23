A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injures in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County.
Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne D. Moore of Piasa was driving the UTV northbound on Oak Rest Road and was getting ready to make a left turn into a field access entrance when an SUV pulled out to pass. The SUV struck the rear of the UTV causing it to roll over and throw Moore from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, 62-year-old Herbert D. Moore, was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the SUV has not been charged in the incident.