A St. Louis man has died of injuries he sustained in a crash Monday afternoon on Missouri 67 at Red School Road in West Alton. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 68-year-old Ernest Cannon succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Two people from Cottage Hills in a second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
According to a police report, Cannon failed to stop at a stop sign on Red School Road while attempting to cross the highway's northbound lanes. Cannon’s car was struck by a northbound car driven by Brandi Vaughn, 46, of Cottage Hills. Vaughn and a passenger in her car, James Shaw, 31, suffered minor injuries and were taken to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton for treatment. The report said Vaughn and Shaw were wearing their seat belts, while Cannon was not. A third vehicle, at a stop sign waiting to cross over the highway from the other side of the road, sustained minor damage when it was struck by Cannon’s car after the initial crash.