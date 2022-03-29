A Godfrey man is in custody and facing sexual assault and other charges in Jersey County. 27-year-old John E. Piper is accused of sexually assaulting a victim while holding a knife to her, stabbing her several times on the hand and legs, strangling her until she blacked out and also preventing her from escaping. His bond is set at $1-million.
Piper is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, and unlawful violation of an order of protection. The alleged incident took place on March 22 and Piper was charged last Friday and is scheduled to make a preliminary court appearance on Wednesday in Jersey County Court.