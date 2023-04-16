A former Shipman resident is heading to prison for ten years.
The Macoupin County state’s attorney’s office says 42-year-old Erik Cheek was sentenced after entering a guilty plea Friday to one count of failing to report an accident that resulted in death.
It was back on October 13, 2020 when Cheek’s truck crossed the center line and struck 36-year-old Darryl Allen’s vehicle head-on.
Allen died in the wreckage.
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison says Allen was a father, brother, and a war hero who did not deserve to have his life ended by a cowardly act.