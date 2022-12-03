A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie.
Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road.
Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound.
The car left the road and hit a concrete culvert, became airborne, then struck a set of metal safety rails on some concrete steps and overturned.
The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
No word on the victim’s name or condition.