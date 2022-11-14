A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
Once local law enforcement determined there was no threat, the lockdown ended, and students returned to their normal routine. A statement from the school district indicates that at no time was there a gun at school or any threat made to any students, and local law enforcement will continue their investigation of this anonymous phone call. It concludes by reminding parents to emphasize the importance of always telling an adult, teacher, or a staff member if there is a potential threat or weapon at school.