Students at an Alton school recently held a fundraiser competition to support the Wreaths Across America project held each December at the Alton National Cemetery. Classes at West Elementary called it a “Quarter War” and challenged each other to bring in loose change and other donations to buy wreaths for the cemetery.
The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the children about the value of freedom. Local coordinator Margaret Hopkins tells the Big Z she was impressed by their effort:
The students raised $1,118.53 and presented a check to Hopkins during a ceremony last week. The winning classes were Mrs. Jones and Miss Schmitz who will get a pizza party.
The Wreaths Across America event will take place Saturday December 17 at 11am at the Alton National Cemetery.