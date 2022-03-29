There are a lot of County Board seats being contested in Jersey county in the upcoming Primary Election, but only two county-wide offices are being challenged. Current Treasurer Gib Ashlock is retiring, while the Coroner’s office will have a new face after former coroner Larry Alexander died last year.
Kari Jo Alexander is currently serving as interim coroner. It’s an all-Republican affair for the county-wide offices. Greg Weiner, Katie Steckel-Abbey, and Marty Ward are contesting the Treasurer’s nomination, while the coroner’s race is between Kevin Ayres and Collin Crawford. Running unopposed are Pam Warford for County Clerk and Mike Ringhausen for Sheriff. In Macoupin County, there are no contested races for any of the county offices.