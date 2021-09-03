A late-night art and shopping experience spanning 13 locations across the Downtown Alton district begins tonight (Sept. 3). From 5-9 p.m., a shuttle bus will take visitors to the different stops on the route, courtesy of a combined effort from Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said this is a promotion that has been tried in other cities across the country.
This event will be on the First Friday of each month through December. Participants are offering discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. For more information, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.