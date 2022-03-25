Lewis and Clark Community College will be conducting a full-scale disaster exercise this morning, simulating a hazmat incident to test the response of the college’s Incident Management Team and other local first responders. Friday’s drill will be held from 9am to 12:30pm and include a number of area agencies.
Chris Sichra is Godfrey's Emergency Services Director and says the exercise will simulate an accidental chemical spill that results in multiple injuries and will present other potential exposure concerns requiring multiple layers of interagency response in order to manage and contain it. Sichra tells The Big Z it may look shocking to those unaware of what is happening.
He says the exercise will be quite different than previous drills, as students from various programs at the college, including the Nursing Program, will participate in the simulation as patients, as well as filling active roles in triage. Other students will also be shadowing and assisting first responders at the incident who will explain/narrate those tasks to the students while they operate on scene. You can hear the full interview explaining what to expect here: