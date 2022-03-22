Do not be alarmed if you see a lot of emergency response vehicles at Lewis and Clark Community College on Friday. The college will be conducting a full-scale disaster exercise, simulating a hazmat incident to test the response, of the college’s Incident Management Team and other local first responders.
Chris Sichra is Godfrey's Emergency Services Director and says the exercise will simulate an accidental chemical spill that results in multiple injuries and will present other potential exposure concerns requiring multiple layers of interagency response in order to manage and contain it. Sichra tells The Big Z it may look shocking to those unaware of what is happening.
He says the exercise will be quite different than previous drills, as students from various programs at the college, including the Nursing Program, will participate in the simulation as patients, as well as filling active roles in triage. Other students will also be shadowing and assisting first responders at the incident who will explain/narrate those tasks to the students while they operate on scene. The time for the drill will be from 9am-12:30pm on Friday. You can hear the full interview explaining what to expect here: