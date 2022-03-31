Parents in the Alton School District with children attending Kindergarten this August are invited to enroll and register their child for school next week. The registration at the various elementary schools offers the opportunity to meet the teachers and get a jump on the school year.
Joanne Curvey is the Principal at Gilson Brown and tells the Big Z parents are asked to bring their child, who will undergo a brief assessment.
This year’s kindergartners will be in the Class of 2035. Registration will take place from 3:30-7pm at the following schools:
Monday April 4 at Lovejoy
Tuesday April 5 at Lewis and Clark
Wednesday April 6 at Eunice Smith
Thursday April 7 at Gilson Brown
For any parents unsure of which is their child's school, you can call 433-7821, or go to: www.altonschools.org