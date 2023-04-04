Voters in parts of Jersey County saw contested races for the various offices. Three candidates sought to take the place of current mayor Bill Russell, who did not seek reelection.
Kevin Stork won handily with 56% of the vote. Lawrence Welsh got 31% and Clifford Coates 12%.
For Commissioner of Accounts and Finance, Anthony Steckel wins with 53% to Lisa Wienecke's 47%.
Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements, Johnn Miles wins with 47% of the vote. Nick Bexheti got 32% and Chris Lorton received 20%
For Commissioner of Public Property, Zachary Crawford handily beat Dean Comer, 82% to 18%.
There were three seats available on the Board of Education with five candidates on the ballot. Jake Warford, Brad Hagen and Judy Rowling grabbed the most votes. David Gilman and DeWayne Lott fell just short.