Jersey State Bank has provided scholarship funds over the past 30 years to increase awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community. The bank is announcing this year’s winners of the 2021 Scholarship Essay Contest.
Boston Talley, daughter of Brittany and Jerrod Talley, received $1,000 for first place; Cole Spencer, son of Jamie Kallal and Mark Spencer, received $750 for second place; and Kaylee Vahle, daughter of Brian and Lisa Vahle, received $500 for third place. The topic of this year’s essay was “Why is a trusted partner such as a community bank so valuable to have during the global pandemic?”
Check presentations to the winners and their proud parents took place at the bank on March 12. President and CEO Mark Schaefer congratulated the students on a job well done and wished them success for a bright future as they pursue their educational goals at college.
These top three essays have been sent on to the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking to compete regionally and statewide. High-school seniors statewide will receive $21,000 in scholarships.