plowed snow.jpg

The winter storm that pounded the region last week was everything the Jersey County Highway Engineer expected it to be. There were several inches of snow, followed by a massive clean-up effort. There was significant drifting to deal with as well.

And Tom Klasner tells The Big Z they also had to deal with some other obstacles.

Klasner - Snow Drift issues.mp3

He says they are currently cleaning up their trucks and performing routine maintenance to get ready for the next storm, if and when that happens.

Klasner - Ready for next time.mp3

Klasner says all in all, things went as good as they possibly could have given the extreme conditions.