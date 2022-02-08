The winter storm that pounded the region last week was everything the Jersey County Highway Engineer expected it to be. There were several inches of snow, followed by a massive clean-up effort. There was significant drifting to deal with as well.
And Tom Klasner tells The Big Z they also had to deal with some other obstacles.
He says they are currently cleaning up their trucks and performing routine maintenance to get ready for the next storm, if and when that happens.
Klasner says all in all, things went as good as they possibly could have given the extreme conditions.