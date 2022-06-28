In Jersey County there were just two races for a county office.
The Treasurer’s Office was a race between three Republicans, with Katie Steckel-Abbey winning with 47% of the vote. Greg Weiner garnered 28% of the vote and Marty Ward had 25%. Current Treasurer Gib Ashlock is retiring.
Republican Collin Crawford edged out Kevin Ayres 51% - 49%, for County Coroner. That’s a difference of about 60 votes. Kari Jo Alexander is currently serving as interim coroner after Larry Alexander died last year.
Running unopposed are Pam Warford for County Clerk and Mike Ringhausen for Sheriff.
There are contested races for each County Board District seat. In District 1, Marci Collins won the Democratic nomination with 61% of the vote. She will face Republican Kenneth Grizzle in the fall, who received 37%. District 2 saw Republican Ben Heitzig win with 66%. No Democrat was on the ballot there. District 3 will pit Republican Mark Wagner against Mary Drainer in the fall. Wagner had 52% while Drainer garnered 43%. And in District 4, it was Don Little winning the Democratic nomination with 64% of the vote. Republican Edward Koening got 31% of the vote in a five-way race to move on to the November Election.