The BackStoppers organization branch into Jersey County is taking shape. The organization reached out to Jerseyville Police to gauge the interest in late 2021, and the agreement was announced in early December. The work behind the scenes to get it up and running has been going on ever since.
Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby tells The Big Z where progress currently stands.
BackStoppers provides about $2.5 million in assistance each year, paying off all debt, providing health and dental insurance, reimbursing for out-of-pocket medical expenses, covering tuition and educational costs from day care through university, and assisting with miscellaneous extraordinary expenses. If you would like to donate to the Jersey County BackStoppers organization, you can reach out to the Jerseyville Police Department at 618-498-2131.