JCHS Jerseyville Panthers.png

The JCHS Academic Challenge team won 1st place in Division 1500 in the regional competition at Blackburn College Thursday.  

Indivdual medalists for JCHS were:

Math: 1st place Jaxon Brunaugh  

2nd place Jerra LaPlant  

3rd place: (tie) Connor Chin, Bernie Dohrn

English:  1st place Lauren Lyons

2nd place Jerra LaPlant  

3rd place Amelia Strebel

Chemistry: 1st place (tie) Elise Noble, Lauren Lyons

2nd place: Connor Chin

Biology:  1st place Elise Noble

2nd place Katelyn King  

Engineering Graphics:  1st place Jaxon Brunaugh  

Physics:  1st place Bernie Dohrn

2nd place Jack Dohrn