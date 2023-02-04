The JCHS Academic Challenge team won 1st place in Division 1500 in the regional competition at Blackburn College Thursday.
Indivdual medalists for JCHS were:
Math: 1st place Jaxon Brunaugh
2nd place Jerra LaPlant
3rd place: (tie) Connor Chin, Bernie Dohrn
English: 1st place Lauren Lyons
2nd place Jerra LaPlant
3rd place Amelia Strebel
Chemistry: 1st place (tie) Elise Noble, Lauren Lyons
2nd place: Connor Chin
Biology: 1st place Elise Noble
2nd place Katelyn King
Engineering Graphics: 1st place Jaxon Brunaugh
Physics: 1st place Bernie Dohrn
2nd place Jack Dohrn