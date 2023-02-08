There’s a new business planning to make Monticello Plaza in Godfrey its home. A Japanese Restaurant is making plans to open in one of the out buildings. Although a timeline has not been set for an opening, 30-60 days has been suggested.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z he thinks it will be a good fit.
Trustees are considering a liquor license for the business. The application stated that the ability so serve Sake and grape wine is important to the restaurant experience. Trustees gave the ordinance first reading Tuesday, and it will come back to the board in two weeks for final consideration.