It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z another big one was the Delhi Bypass.
Looking ahead to 2023, Adcock says a complete repave of Godfrey Road from Quick Trip to Wal-Mart is on the books. Some patching may happen yet this year to prepare for the big job next year.