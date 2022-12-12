After hearing the concerns of residents and business owners that would be impacted by a roundabout construction plan on West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey, IDOT is apparently ready to rethink the project. Concerns about the double roundabout plan focus mainly on what had been proposed as a complete shutdown of traffic in the immediate area and how motorists would navigate the closure during the construction.
Godfrey Trustee Sarah Woodman sat in on the meeting this (Monday) morning and tells The Big Z the public’s collective voice has been heard.
Mayor Mike McCormick says it is his understanding that the plan is to still create the roundabouts, but to better address traffic flow during the project. He says there will be more public meetings scheduled when a new plan is crafted.
You can keep up to date with progress of the project through a link at this story at Advantagenews.com.