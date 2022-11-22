The Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up for a project to create a pair of roundabouts in Godfrey on West Delmar Avenue near Pierce Lane. The purpose as stated on its website is to address traffic congestion and safety. An open house public meeting to discuss how the construction will proceed will be held at Lewis & Clark Community College in a couple of weeks.
The plan as it is now would completely close West Delmar in the construction area for about a year, with access to the north side of the stretch of road on an improved Cook street, which is the frontage road in that area. Access to the neighborhoods on the south side of West Delmar would also be maintained. This has caused some concern from residents and Godfrey Trustees alike in recent months.
IDOT Engineer Tiffany Brase tells The Big Z the time to bargain for a different plan has come and gone.
The open house meeting on December 5 will be held at the Ahlemeyer Atrium in the Trimpe Building on the Lewis & Clark Community College campus from 4-7pm. Comment forms will be available at the meeting, or you can submit comments online at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-3-Godfrey