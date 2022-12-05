The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house meeting today (Mon) on the Godfrey Roundabout project. The plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created. There have been some recent concerns about the plan, but IDOT says the wheels are already in motion.
In one version the work would be done in seven phases, taking about 3 years to complete. The current plan lasts about a year. IDOT Engineer Tiffany Brase tells The Big Z nearby neighborhoods will retain access to West Delmar throughout the project.
Westbound traffic will be diverted to an improved Cook Street, which is a frontage road to the north of West Delmar. Some Godfrey Village Board members have publicly questioned the plan in recent months, but Brase says the time to look at other ideas has come an
d gone and says too much pushback could cause the project to be scrapped and nothing would be done at all to address safety and traffic flow issues in that area. The meeting tonight will be held at the Ahlemeyer Atrium in the Trimpe Building on the Lewis & Clark Community College campus from 4-7pm.
You can keep up to date with progress of the project through a link at this story at Advantagenews.com.