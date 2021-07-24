The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures on portions of Illinois 111, Illinois 267 and U.S. 67 that began Friday.
Lane restrictions will be in place on U.S. 67 between Airport Road and Lars Hoffman Crossing in Godfrey as well as on Illinois 111/267 between U.S. 67 and the Jersey County line.
Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. The restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface. The work is expected to be completed by September. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices in the work zone.
For IDOT updates, head to gettingaroundillinois.com