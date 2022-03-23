The Illinois Department of Transportation will finish up a repaving and patching project along the Homer Adams Parkway in Alton that was paused late last year. The work that included milling and resurfacing from Broadway to Alby Street began in late August.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z they are just waiting on the weather to warm up.
Adcock says there is another project currently underway. Patching work is happening this week on the Homer Adams Parkway from Alby Street west to Godfrey Road, continuing north to Airport Road in Godfrey. That work is expected to be completed by the end of May.