An Illinois Department of Transportation project that will affect travel across a main thoroughfare in Alton for months to come is underway. The state has begun a milling and paving project on parts of Homer Adams Parkway from Broadway to Alby Street. The work could last into next year.
Most of the concrete patching will happen between the Illinois 140 interchange and Broadway. IDOT Engineer John Adcock said there will be a lot of work done at night.
He said once the project is complete, it should make for a highway that is much easier to travel. Work could extend into early next year.