Volunteers are still welcome to join in two litter clean-up efforts today in the area, co-hosted by the local chapter of the Sierra Club and an Alton Alderwoman. The first will take place at 9am today along the Great River Road in Godfrey and the other starts at 11am from James Killion Park in Alton.
Volunteers will remove litter and debris from the Great River Road between Clifton Terrace and Stanka Lane. The hope is to help keep trash and other debris from making its way into the Mississippi River. If you can help, you’re encouraged to meet at 9am at Clifton Terrace Park.
Later this morning at 11am, volunteers can meet at James Killion Park in Upper Alton for a clean up of litter in the surrounding neighborhood. That’s being co-hosted by 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown.