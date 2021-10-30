Spectators, many in spooky attire, lined the streets of downtown Wood River on Saturday morning for the return of the Halloween parade.
After a year off in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds returned once more to watch more than 50 units, including floats, athletic teams and school bands. Wood River Fire Department Capt. Brian Crawford tells the Big Z five or six area fire departments joined in the 1 1/2-hour procession, which started at Sixth Street Park, went down Ferguson Avenue, turned at Wood River Avenue and ended at the Round House.
In a pandemic precaution, instead of a gathering outside the Round House for the float awards, the department announced winners on its Facebook page.
Pastor Tom Plogue of First Baptist Church of Wood River says his hospitality tent volunteers also took precautions, using gloves to hand out doughnuts and hot chocolate. The tent was a busy place on a blustery 50-degree morning.
Hartford also had its Halloween parade Saturday; Alton's is set for tonight.