Two members of the RiverBend Growth Association team are taking on new roles with the organization. Debbie Hagen has been with the RBGA for 27 years and is now the communications director. Stefanie Withers, who joined the RBGA team three years ago as office manager, is now the organization’s member engagement director.
Growth Association President John Keller said they are also looking to hire.
Formerly the research and publications manager, Hagen will continue her work with the organization’s media and outreach efforts, including social media, public relations, marketing, design, publications, as well as website design and maintenance. Withers will continue her responsibilities as office manager and will take on all other duties that were once part of the former director of member services position.