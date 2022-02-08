It’s been years since Brighton had its own grocery store, but they now have an option to shop locally. Sinclair Foods of Jerseyville is now offering grocery delivery a couple of times a week, and the village’s mayor is hopeful this partnership will be a lasting one.
Matt Kasten took office last May and started brainstorming with others how to get grocery service back to Brighton. He tells The Big Z this new partnership began a couple of weeks ago.
Kasten says he received a check from as anonymous family for $100 to put towards 10 deliveries to Brighton. That started January 29. Kasten says the Farmer’s Market at Schneider Park starts June 2, although there will be a special one on Mother’s Day.