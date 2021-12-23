Grafton is getting ready to submit a grant application to the state that could bring a whole new look to Main Street. The city is hoping to see $1.3 million that will transform the stretch of road from approximately the visitor’s center to the west end of town.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow explains:
That would also include landscaping and a bathroom at Grove Memorial Park, and landscaping in the area. He says the city has recently received a $120,000 grant from the DCEO that will go toward fixing streets and sidewalks on the Grafton Hills neighborhood.