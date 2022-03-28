The process of getting the Grafton Ferry to launch a year-round schedule in the future continues to move forward. With the help of Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Port District Chairman, the city is preparing to submit an application to pursue a statewide planning grant to pursue the expanded ferry operation.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow talks about what would happen next.
The Grafton Ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 – 30 minutes. Traditionally, the ferry only operates on a weekend schedule.