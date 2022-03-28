Grafton Ferry 2.jpg

The process of getting the Grafton Ferry to launch a year-round schedule in the future continues to move forward. With the help of Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Port District Chairman, the city is preparing to submit an application to pursue a statewide planning grant to pursue the expanded ferry operation.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow talks about what would happen next.

Morrow - If they get the grant.mp3

The Grafton Ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 – 30 minutes. Traditionally, the ferry only operates on a weekend schedule.