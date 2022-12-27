US Rangers Omaha Beach.jpg

U.S. Army Rangers climbing the cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc on D-Day at Omaha Beach

The Grafton City Council is exploring the feasibility of creating a national Veteran’s Memorial. Several members of the community have been appointed to a commission to look into all it will take to bring the project to life.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z what is currently planned.

Morrow - Veteran's Memorial 1.mp3

He says there are also plans to create a Viet Nam Trail. There will be a nationwide contest to come up with the final design announced next year.

Veteran’s Memorial Commissioners:

Mike Morrow – Mayor

Ben Goetten – Jersey County State’s Attorney

Cory Jobe – President/CEO Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau

Colin Wellenkamp – Executive Director, MRCTI

Ben Allen – Grafton Businessman

Eric Spanton – Grafton Police Chief

Alan Gilmore – Economic Development

Jim Curry – Director of Capital Projects, Principia

Richard Flowers - Viet Nam Veteran and current Adjutant General , American Legion Post 648

David Hand – Alderman Oversight on Grafton Veteran’s Committee

Brian “Sonny” McDonald – Grafton Veteran’s Committee – Marine Corps Veteran

Scott Manning – Grafton Veteran’s Committee – Air Force Veteran

Gary Hayes - Viet Nam Veteran

Dan Bechtold - Viet Nam Veteran

Peggy O’Neil – City Administration Manager

Gray McGee – Veteran Western Military Academy

Ralph “Bo” Jackson – Veteran Western Military Academy

Charles “CB” Jackson – Veteran Western Military Academy

Christine Robertson – Liaison, Omaha Beach, France

Lynne Morrow – Liaison with Christine Robertson – Liaison/Omaha Beach, France