The Grafton City Council is exploring the feasibility of creating a national Veteran’s Memorial. Several members of the community have been appointed to a commission to look into all it will take to bring the project to life.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z what is currently planned.
He says there are also plans to create a Viet Nam Trail. There will be a nationwide contest to come up with the final design announced next year.
Veteran’s Memorial Commissioners:
Mike Morrow – Mayor
Ben Goetten – Jersey County State’s Attorney
Cory Jobe – President/CEO Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau
Colin Wellenkamp – Executive Director, MRCTI
Ben Allen – Grafton Businessman
Eric Spanton – Grafton Police Chief
Alan Gilmore – Economic Development
Jim Curry – Director of Capital Projects, Principia
Richard Flowers - Viet Nam Veteran and current Adjutant General , American Legion Post 648
David Hand – Alderman Oversight on Grafton Veteran’s Committee
Brian “Sonny” McDonald – Grafton Veteran’s Committee – Marine Corps Veteran
Scott Manning – Grafton Veteran’s Committee – Air Force Veteran
Gary Hayes - Viet Nam Veteran
Dan Bechtold - Viet Nam Veteran
Peggy O’Neil – City Administration Manager
Gray McGee – Veteran Western Military Academy
Ralph “Bo” Jackson – Veteran Western Military Academy
Charles “CB” Jackson – Veteran Western Military Academy
Christine Robertson – Liaison, Omaha Beach, France
Lynne Morrow – Liaison with Christine Robertson – Liaison/Omaha Beach, France