The city of Grafton is just about ready for the Christmas season.
On Friday, a ceremony at Grove Memorial Park will officially kick off the season with a tree-lighting event, and all are invited.
Mayor Mike Morrow said much of the town seems to be on board.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with hot chocolate and fellowship, followed by the lighting of the lights at 6 p.m. Morrow said there are plenty of parking spots around Grove Memorial Park, where Santa will arrive from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 4. The city purchased an 18-foot artificial tree in 2019 that will be the park's centerpiece.