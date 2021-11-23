The City of Grafton is just about ready for the Christmas season. On Friday there will be a ceremony at Grove Memorial Park that will officially kick off the season with a tree lighting event, and all are invited.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z much of the town seems to be on board.
The event begins Friday at 5:30pm with hot chocolate and fellowship, followed by the lighting of the lights at 6pm. Morrow says there is plenty of parking available around Grove Memorial Park, where Santa will arrive on December 4 from 2-4pm. The city purchased an 18-foot artificial tree in 2019 that will be the centerpiece at the park.