The city of Grafton and the American Legion Post No. 648 will honor the victims of 9/11 with a ceremony on the riverfront this year on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Sept. 11 falls on a Saturday this year, and the ceremony will take place at the large American flag near the boat ramp in Grafton. The Jersey Community High School Band’s performance will open the ceremony.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said moments of silence will coincide with the precise times the attacks occurred 20 years ago.
Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Attendees are asked to arrive prior to the start time and gather near the flag pole. Following the ceremony, the audience is invited to attend a free fish fry hosted by the Veterans at Grafton American Legion Post No. 648.