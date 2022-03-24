An architectural fixture in Grafton is moving closer to being placed on the national Register of Historic Places. It was revealed at the city’s recent board meeting the old Boat Works building has gotten approval at the state level and is now awaiting word from the federal level.
Alderwoman Mary Lillesve says there are a couple of benefits to this.
She says she would like to see the historic business district extended to the east end of town. Alderman Peter Allen said there is a perception that if you are in an area with the historic designation, that means there are more restrictions than benefits, but he says he has found that is not the case. The discussion to explore the historic district expansion will likely be placed on next month’s agenda.